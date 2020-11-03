ELECTION RESULTS: Question 3 in Greenfield – Community Preservation Act

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield voters will decide if the city should take part in the Community Preservation Act.

What would a “Yes” vote mean?

It would establish a fund to build and maintain parks, historic landmarks, and affordable housing among other things. But it comes with a cost, an increase in your tax bill for certain homeowners.

Greenfield Councilor Tim Dolan says the funding would come from a one percent increase on the tax bill for those homeowners and the state would match about 30 or 40 percent for every dollar that goes into the fund.

Polls in Massachusetts open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3.

All polls in Massachusetts will close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.