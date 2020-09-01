ELECTION RESULTS: State House – 3rd Hampden District Republican Primary

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Republican State Rep. Nick Boldyga is being challenged for his party’s nomination for his 3rd Hampden District House seat by Agawam City Councilor Dino Mercadante.

A former selectman in his hometown of Southwick, Boldyga is running for his sixth term in office, having first been elected in 2010.

Mercadante is a restaurant owner, and was first elected to the Agawam City Council in 2017.

The winner of the primary will face-off against Agawam School Committee Member Kerri O’Connor, a Democrat, in the November election.

The 3rd Hampden District includes all precincts in Agawam, Granville, and Southwick.