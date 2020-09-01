ELECTION RESULTS: State House – 4th Hampden District Republican Primary

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Democrat John Velis’ win earlier this year in a special state Senate election has left his 4th Hampden District House seat vacant.

Two Republicans are running for their party’s nomination in the district: Kelly Pease, a former legislative aide to State Sen. Don Humason, and Westfield City Councilor At-Large Dan Allie (who had unsuccessfully run for the seat in the past).

Republicans are looking to reclaim this House seat, which was long held by their party prior to Velis’ election to the House in 2014.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Matthew Garlo and independent Ethan Flaherty in the November election.

The 4th Hampden District includes all precincts in the City of Westfield.