HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 5th Hampden District House seat is open this year, due to the decision of Rep. Aaron Vega not to run for re-election.

Three Democrats are running to replace him: Vega aide Patricia Duffy, Pioneer Valley Planning Commission Public Affairs Manager Patrick Beaudry, and Holyoke Ward 3 City Councilor David Bartley.

There are no Republican candidates contesting the seat. The 5th Hampden District includes all precincts in the City of Holyoke.