ELECTION RESULTS: State House – 9th Hampden District Democratic Primary

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Incumbent State Rep. Jose Tosado is not running for re-election this year, leaving his 9th Hampden District House seat open.

Three Democratic candidates are vying for their party’s nomination in the Springfield-based seat: Springfield School Committee Member Denise Hurst, Springfield Ward 8 City Councilor Orlando Ramos, and Ward 2 Democratic Committee Chair Sean Mullan.

The winner will face independent Robert Underwood in the general election.

The 9th Hampden District includes portions of the Liberty Heights, East Springfield, Indian Orchard, Pine Point, Boston Road, and Sixteen Acres sections of Springfield, as well as a single precinct in the Chicopee Falls neighborhood of Chicopee.