ELECTION RESULTS: State Senate – Hampden District Democratic Primary

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An incumbent in the race for State Senate in the Hampden District is up against a Springfield city councilor.

West Springfield Democrat Jim Welch is running for his sixth term in the State Senate and is being challenged for his party’s nomination by Springfield Ward 1 City Councilor Adam Gomez. Prior to serving in the Senate, Welch was the state representative for the West Springfield-based 6th Hampden House District.

One of the polling places in Chicopee is the Stefanik School. Many are casting their ballots for several races, including the state Senate in the Hampden District. Gomez is a current Springfield resident and if elected, this would be his first job in state politics.

This is nothing new for Welch.

West Springfield Democrat Jim Welch

Springfield Ward 1 City Councilor Adam Gomez

He was first elected as a state senator to the Hampden District in November of 2010 and sworn into office in 2011. We spoke to some voters Tuesday about the primary.

“I don’t have any worries about it to tell you the truth,” said Rick Thibealt. “I think the situation is pretty much under control. the masks and social distancing and people are aware of sanitation with the pens and other thins so not really too worried about it.”

There is no Republican candidate running in the general election.

The Hampden Senate District includes all of West Springfield, much of the city of Springfield, and a portion of Chicopee.