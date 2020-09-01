ELECTION RESULTS: U.S. House – 1st Congressional District Democratic Primary

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Incumbent Congressman Richard Neal is running for his 17th term in the House of Representatives, challenged this year for his party’s nomination by Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

The 1st Congressional District is the largest district geographically in the state and includes all of Berkshire County, nearly all of Hampden County, western Franklin County, western and southern portions of Hampshire County, and southwestern Worcester County.

First elected to Congress in 1988, Neal is completing his first term as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. The 71-year-old was first elected to the U.S. House in 1988 to represent the state's 1st Congressional District, the largest district geographically in the state.

Neal is the longest-serving member of the Massachusetts delegation and currently completing his first term as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. Congressman Neal told 22News that if he wins Tuesday night, it will be because of his consistency and experience.

“I’ve delivered for this district,” said Neal. “I mean issues big and small many of you have covered them over the years. When you think of the extraordinary achievements that we’ve had whether it’s north-south rail, courthouse, union stations.”

Neal has a significant fundraising edge over hos opponent Holyoke Mayor Morse. As of the end of June, Neal reported more than $4.2 million in his campaign account compared to Morse, who has about $315,000. He’s expected to make his election night remarks from Union Station in Springfield.

Morse was first elected mayor of Holyoke in 2011 at age 22, making him the youngest mayor in the city’s history and one of the youngest mayors in the country. He has been re-elected three times since. Morse is running to Neal’s left; positioning himself as a more progressive choice to the more moderate Neal on a variety of issues.

Voters have been casting ballots at this church since 7 a.m. The voter turnout for Holyoke overall exceeded the city's expectations for this primary. The City Clerk told 22News they surpassed the 18 percent turnout projection early Tuesday afternoon.





Mayor Morse cast his ballot at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, home to precincts 4A and 4B, Tuesday morning. He’s confident about his campaign and believes it’s his time to serve the region in Washington.

“It’s time to go to Washington to make my hometown a better place and help the 86 other cites and towns in western Massachusetts, and yes, Congressman Neal has been there 32 years but it isn’t his seat, its the people’s seat of this district,” said Morse. “And that’s the campaign we built.”

Morse has positioned himself as a more progressive candidate to the more moderate Neal on a variety of issues. He's 31 now, but he was the youngest mayor in the city's history when he was elected at the age of 22 in 2011.

He has been re-elected three times since.

There are no Republican candidates in the general election, though Frederick Mayock, who ran against Neal in 2016, has filed to run as an independent.