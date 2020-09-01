ELECTIONS RESULTS: U.S. Senate Primary

BOSTON (WWLP) – Senator Edward Markey spent Tuesday morning visiting with voters across the state including those in Springfield. He’s hoping to keep his seat to continue to represent progressive values in the U.S. Senate.

Markey is a prominent political figure in Washington and was first elected to the House of Representatives where he spent 37 years. He later ran for the U.S. Senate in 2013 to fill the seat once held by John Kerry.

Markey is an advocate for environmental justice and currently chairs the committee on energy independence and global warming. 22News caught up with Markey on Tuesday in Springfield where he met with voters One lasts time before the polls close.

“For one year, I have been doing all this, all day, every day, and now we’re in the final day,” Markey said. “Final stretch and the only way to deal with it is to run right down to the wire.”

In a recent poll from UMass Lowell, Markey was beating Kennedy by roughly 12 points, a lead he is hoping to keep throughout the night. Sen. Markey will be here later on to address supporters, and he’s hoping that Tuesday night he’ll be giving a victory speech.

U.S. Senate, Democratic Primary

Markey was first elected to the U.S. Senate in a 2013 special election to fill out the remainder of John Kerry’s term in office after he became Secretary of State. He was elected to a full term of his own in 2014. Prior to serving in the Senate, Markey had been a Congressman representing Boston’s northern suburbs since 1976. Markey is technically the state’s junior senator but he is also considered the “dean” of the state’s entire congressional delegation due to his many years in the House.

Kennedy is the son of former Congressman Joseph Kennedy II, grandson of former U.S. Senator Robert Kennedy, and great-nephew of President John F. Kennedy and Senator Edward M. Kennedy. A former prosecutor, he was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2012. His district includes some of Boston’s western suburbs, as well as portions of the South Coast.

Since the beginning of his campaign, Kennedy has branded the race as a generational fight between himself and 74-year-old incumbent Ed Markey. Kennedy’s campaign shows strong support among middle-aged and older voters who remember the days of his relatives in politics.

Kennedy has criticized Markey’s record on racial justice after Markey opposed court-ordered busing to desegregate Boston Public Schools in the ’70s. Both Kennedy and Markey brand themselves as democratic progressives. Kennedy and Markey’s support legalizing marijuana at the federal level.

“I am running and challenging the notion that we can better against a man who I respect but who has been in office for nearly 50 years,” said Kennedy. “At the last location, someone said ‘it’s been 50 years and this is what we have.”

Kennedy won support from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier in his campaign as well as from late representative and civil rights activist John Lewis. Recent polls from Emerson and Suffolk universities show Markey ahead in this race but as Kennedy was the early front runner it’ll still be close.

Both Kennedy and Markey have argued that they are the more progressive choice for Massachusetts voters, and both have received endorsements from prominent state and national political figures, as well as major labor groups.

U.S. Senate, Republican Primary

Running to challenge the winner of the much-watched Democratic primary are Republicans Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai and Kevin O’Connor.

Ayyadurai, who was born in India but largely raised in the United States, is a scientist and entrepreneur, who has controversially claimed to be the inventor of email. He had run as an independent candidate in the 2018 Senate race in Massachusetts, finishing in third behind Incumbent Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Republican nominee Geoff Diehl.

O’Connor is an attorney from the Boston suburb of Dover, who had previously worked as a public school teacher and a journalist.