“Explosive” emails add new fuel to impeachment push

(NBC News) Newly released emails show former White House budget official Michael Duffey told the Pentagon to withhold military aid from Ukraine on July 25th, within an hour-and-a-half of the controversial phone call during which President Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats say the revelation is further proof that Duffey and several other White House officials should testify in the upcoming Senate trial of President Trump.

“If there was ever an argument that we need Mr. Duffey to come testify, this is that information. This email is explosive,” says Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/395h4xp