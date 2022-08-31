SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group called ‘Fair Share for Massachusetts’, which backs state ballot question one, brought attention to their cause today by standing on a crumbling bridge in Springfield — hoping to get their point across.

Question 1, is one of three state ballot measures this year and if it passes it will increase the state income tax from 5 to 9 percent for income above $1 million dollars.

On Election Day, voters in Massachusetts will be asked to vote on question one – which proposed to increase the state income tax from 5 to 9 percent for income above $1 million dollars and dedicate this additional revenue to education and transportation purposes.



Supporters of question one met at bridge in Springfield in need of repair to underscore the need for this additional funding. “This bridge is very important and bridges like this throughout Springfield are important because they connect different neighborhoods to different services, so that’s why I support it. It’s only right that we give this money to give back to the citizens,” said Ethel Everett of Springfield.



Question 1 proponents add that it’s passage would also stimulate the economy with the addition of construction jobs. Opponents of question one say it’s not the wealthy that will be hit by this increase it’s the middle class.

Anything that nudges your household income over the million dollar threshold in a year – if you sell your home for example – would mean that you be taxed 80 percent more.

Dan Cence a spokesperson for Stop the Tax Hike amendment says “This is a middle class tax hike at the end of the day over 50 percent of those affected will only have it happen to them once. Things like selling a home, selling a family farm LLC’s.. those aren’t millionaires. People we spoke to support question one.”



“Well I think it would be fair. I would vote for that because the people on the bottom always carry the load for the people on the top, so if it’s going to even out a little bit I would support that,” said Valbert Johnson, of Springfield.

If passed, the changes to the tax would take effect on January 1, 2023.