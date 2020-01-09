Financial advisor discusses impact of Iran, U.S. conflict on stock market, gas prices

(WWLP) – As political and military realities continue to change in the Middle East, we are continuing to see headlines affect the stock market and gas prices.

22News spoke to financial advisor Matt Farkas about the long-term effects of geopolitical events like the U.S. and Iran conflict.

Investors have watched the stock market rise and fall while news improves and deteriorates in Iran. This has short-term outlooks scrambled, but Farkas said faith in the long-term health of the stock market is not misplaced.

Farkas explained, “The stock market has a tremendous history of overcoming these types of events. The day to day gyrations can be unnerving and are certainly unwelcome, they make everybody feel uncomfortable. The key thing to think about when you are investing in the stock market is to think about it as long-term money.”

Looming larger than the risk of stock market crashes are memories of massive gas price increases during the Gulf and Iraq wars when oil prices tripled. Thanks to development in U.S. oil production, such a spike isn’t likely during this conflict.

“There has been a tremendous revolution in U.S. energy production, so the U.S. is the largest producer of energy globally now,” Farkas continued, adding, “So in a lot of ways, these Middle Eastern crises that will flare up from time to time are less impactful on the oil markets than they were at one point in time.”

Farkas continued to say these long-term questions are tough to answer and that no one really can predict market changes. Every incident is different, but history says everything will eventually balance.