Firing back at Trump: “impeach him”

(NBC News) The House of Representatives will consider a resolution to condemn President Trump for telling four freshman Democrats to “go back where they came from” in a “blatantly racist” Twitter tirade.

Representative Ilhan Omar, one of the four targeted by the president, says that’s not enough.

“He s committed high crimes and misdemeanors, and it’s about time that we start the process and impeach this president,” Omar said Monday.

President Trump, meanwhile, is not backing down…calling the women un-American and anti-Semitic.

The lawmakers, all Americans and all women of color, call this a blatantly racist attack and a deliberate distraction from Mr. Trump’s handling of migrants at the border.

“He does not know how to defend his policies so what he does is attack us personally,” said Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

More than a dozen Republicans have joined Democrats condemning the president.

