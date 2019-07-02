Former Gov. Deval Patrick discusses 2020 Democratic presidential field

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are more than 20 Democrats running for their party’s nomination for president in 2020. One prominent Democratic politician who did not decide to enter the race, however, is former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick.

22News spoke with the former governor Tuesday about his thoughts on the 2020 presidential field. He says that engaging with voters directly and presenting a positive vision for the direction of the country is vitally important for candidates wishing to stand out from the crowd.

Patrick said candidates should be “Offering people not just a perfected critique of the current administration, but a positive alternative for where it is we as Democrats, and where they as a potential president, want to take the country.”

The former governor says that at this point in the race, he does not have one particular candidate that he is supporting, but he is excited by the depth and talent of the candidates in the running.

Patrick served as governor of Massachusetts for two terms, from 2007 through 2015.