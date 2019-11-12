Former Governor Deval Patrick considering 2020 presidential run

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After forming a presidential exploratory committee, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick had said earlier this year he was ruling out a run for president in 2020, but he may have changed his mind.

Patrick, who served as governor from 2007 to 2015, is reportedly again considering a run for the Democratic nomination. A final decision is expected by Thursday, which is the day before the deadline to file for the New Hampshire primary.

22News spoke Tuesday with political consultant Tony Cignoli, who said that if he does choose to enter the race, he will have to work quickly to put a team together.

“All the great players, the good players, the consultants, the folks that know how to do this, in Ohio, in Iowa, in New Hampshire; they’re already on board with any one of the other candidates at this point,” Cignoli said.

“Especially in Elizabeth Warren’s camp, given that Deval Patrick and Elizabeth Warren are both from Massachusetts; so many of her key people were Deval Patrick’s. Those are the people they import up to New Hampshire. That’s a disadvantage for the governor.”

Cignoli added that other Massachusetts political consultants and staffers are working on the contested Democratic U.S. Senate primary between incumbent Edward Markey and challenger Joseph Kennedy, III.



If he does decide to jump into the presidential race, Patrick would be far from the first Massachusetts politician to attempt the jump to the White House. In the past few decades, former governors Michael Dukakis and Mitt Romney, as well as former US Senators John Kerry and Paul Tsongas have all run presidential campaigns. Cignoli said there is a proud tradition of Massachusetts politicians making their presence known on the national stage.

“It’s ingrained, it’s politics, it’s a sport in Massachusetts, as well as good government. You know, it’s just an amazing field team that comes out of the Commonwealth,” Cignoli said.

This year alone, in addition to Democrats Warren and potentially Patrick, former Governor William Weld is campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination against incumbent President Donald Trump. Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton was an early entrant into the 2020 presidential race, but has since dropped out, in favor of seeking re-election to Congress.