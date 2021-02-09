Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial to begin Tuesday

(WWLP) – Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial begins Tuesday in Washington.

The trial begins Tuesday but the rules were agreed to by both political parties on Monday. The trial will begin with arguments on the trial’s constitutionality and a vote on whether to proceed.

Trump faces one article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection. Each side will have 16 hours to make presentations. Expect to see video evidence of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Witnesses will also be called if house impeachment managers request them and the Senate approves.

Former President Trump has declined to testify under oath.

The Senate will convene Tuesday afternoon to possibly pass the organizing resolution dictating the structure of the trial. After which house managers and Trump’s lawyers will have up to four hours of debate on the constitutionality of the trial.

Opening arguments are then set to begin Wednesday and the trial is expected to last at least a week.

Trump will be the first former president to be put on trial in the Senate.