Former Springfield mayor to introduce Joe Biden at final night of DNC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Springfield Mayor Robert Markel will introduce his former high school classmate, Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden, at the Democratic National Convention Thursday evening.

Markel, Springfield’s mayor from 1992 to 1995, told 22News from his home in the Boston area Thursday afternoon, that introducing his longtime friend Thursday will be somewhat overwhelming.

Markel told 22News that Biden has been very supportive of him.

“He has been very good to me over the years when I was running for office in Springfield. He came to the city four times to raise money for me. He did a big fundraiser for me in Boston,” said Markel. “When I was running for Mayor I’m deeply appreciative of the effort he made, he never asked for anything in return.”

Former Mayor Markel, an elector in the Electoral College, said he would feel honored to cast his electoral vote for his high school classmate, should Biden carry the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in November.