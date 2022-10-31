CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you by hosting a series of debates and forums to help you make informed decisions on Election Day.
Jay McMahon, who is the Republican candidate for Attorney General, was asked questions on a range of topics from abortion rights to whether prosecutors should refuse to pursue charges in certain low-level crimes, such as disorderly conduct and drug possession.
“If you discourage the police from making certain arrests, then there’s no statistics for those crimes. I will see to it that quality of life crimes are prosecuted, so we have peace and security in our downtowns,” said McMahon.
22News did invite McMahon’s Democratic opponent, Andrea Campbell, to participate in a debate but campaign communications director Molly McGlynn said “due to a few schedule conflicts, we’re unable to make a debate work before Election Day.”