Genocide Education bill approved, awaits Governor Baker’s signature

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Legislature has passed legislation that would require teaching middle and high school students about the history of genocide and promote the teaching of human rights issues.

The bill, “An Act concerning genocide education,“(S.2557) requires middle schools and high schools in Massachusetts to include instruction on the history of genocide. This most recent iteration of the legislation comes as incidences of hate and anti-Semitism are on the rise across the country, with several incidents reported in Massachusetts over the past year.

This bill would establish a Genocide Education Trust Fund to promote and educate middle and high school

students on the history of genocide. Funds in this trust would be used for the instruction of middle and high

school students on the history of genocide and ensure the development of curricular materials, as well as to

provide professional development training to assist educators in the teaching of genocide.

The legislation requires each school district to annually file a description of their lesson plan and programs

related to genocide education with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). The

bill also establishes a competitive grant program that schools, and districts can apply to for additional

programming support.

In 2020, a widely reported survey commissioned by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against

Germany, which gauged Holocaust knowledge among millennials and Generation Z populations, found that

63 percent of survey respondents in the United States did not know six million Jews were murdered in the

Holocaust. The survey also found that nearly half were unfamiliar with Nazi concentration camps like

Auschwitz. Massachusetts does not currently require Holocaust education or other genocides as part of

classroom curriculum.

The bill now moves to Governor Baker for his approval or veto.