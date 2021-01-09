Georgia Senator David Perdue concedes on Friday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue conceded his runoff loss to Democrat Jon Ossoff on Friday, through a written release.

The statement, which doesn’t mention Ossoff by name, begins with a thank you to Perdue’s supporters before mentioning Tuesday’s election loss.

Perdue led Ossoff in November’s general election but failed to reach Georgia’s 50-percent rule which forced a runoff.

Ossoff’s win along with fellow democrat Raphael Warnock, not only turns Georgia into a blue state but also gives democrats control of the US senate.

The 33-year old Ossoff will be the youngest sitting member of the US Senate and Georgia’s first Jewish senator.

