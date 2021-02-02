Gomez resigning from Springfield City Council to focus on Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator Adam Gomez is resigning his seat representing Ward 1 on the Springfield City Council. Gomez made the announcement in a news release Tuesday morning, saying his resignation from the council is effective immediately.

Gomez was elected to the State Senate, representing the Springfield-based Hampden District, in November, and had originally intended to maintain both seats. He now says, however, that given the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he believes his constituents would be better served with him focusing on his work in the Legislature.

“The residents of Springfield’s Ward 1 deserve someone who can serve them fully. While I will continue to do so on a state level, I believe it is in the community’s best interests that I announce my resignation from the Springfield City Council effective immediately,” Gomez wrote.

“This is not a goodbye, but a transition, as I continue to serve Ward 1 and all of the Hampden District in my greatest and fullest capacity possible. I have been given an incredible opportunity to serve you in a new and more impactful way. I am hopeful and excited to witness new leadership in Ward 1, knowing that the values we have established together will carry on.”

Ward 1 includes much of the North End of Springfield and the downtown area, as well as portions of Liberty Heights.