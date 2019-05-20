GOP Congressman calls for Trump impeachment

(NBC News) President Donald Trump branded Representative Justin Amash of Michigan “loser” Sunday after he became the first GOP member of Congress to publicly assert the president engaged in “impeachable conduct.”

In a series of tweets, Amash said special counsel Robert Muller’s report into Russian election meddling reveals that the president’s actions “meet the threshold for impeachment.” He also said Attorney General William Barr “deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report” in his four-page summary that was released before the special counsel’s findings were made public.

On Sunday, President Trump fired back at Amash on Twitter, writing, “Never a fan of @justinamash, a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy.”

Republicans say Amash is often critical of the president and that he has sided with House Democrats on issues in the past.

Democrats, meanwhile, are praising Amash for his stance, as they remain locked in a battle with the White House to cooperate with congressional investigations.

