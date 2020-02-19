GOP presidential candidate Bill Weld to make stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, who is challenging President Donald Trump for the Republican party’s presidential nomination, will be in Springfield Wednesday, touring Springfield Technical Community College.

According to a campaign news release sent to 22News, Weld will meet with STCC President John Cook and visit their Mechanical Engineering Training labs, and will focus on how the college is preparing students to deal with automation, and what it means for jobs.

“Governor Weld is campaigning on several robust economic policy ideas, including the belief that institutions like Springfield Tech play an essential role in preparing America’s labor force for the coming automation boom. Without technical training, many workers could face job displacement in the coming years as AI and other automated technologies become more advanced and reliable. Governor Weld will experience firsthand how Springfield Tech is helping prepare students for the challenges of an automated future,” the release states.

Weld, who served as governor of Massachusetts from 1991 through 1997, finished in a distant second behind President Trump in last week’s New Hampshire Republican Primary, receiving a little over 9% of the vote.

This is not his first run for national office. Weld was the Libertarian Party’s vice presidential candidate in 2016.

Weld’s visit to STCC is scheduled for 1:30 P.M.