Gov. Baker discusses education reform with legislators in Springfield

As the debate about updating the formula for school funding and addressing achievement gaps continues across the state, Gov. Baker came to Springfield Tuesday morning to discuss education reform with state legislators.

Though Massachusetts ranks high in overall rankings for public education, according to Springfield Business Leaders for Education, Hampden County cities such as Springfield and Holyoke lag behind in proficiency for math and reading.

At the meeting, Gov. Baker told 22News how he plans to close the gap between struggling schools in urban communities and thriving schools in suburban communities.

Baker said longer school days are one of many possible solutions to addressing achievement gaps in schools across the commonwealth.

“More professional development, focusing on kids who are falling behind before they fall way behind and coming up with ways to help them catch up through accelerator academies and other mechanisms like that,” Baker said. “Those are all sure-fire best practices and ways to help schools and students get better.”

The Baker-Polito Administration has proposed a $1 billion increase of current state money in educational funding to be phased in over a span of seven years.

The state’s formula for funding schools dates back to 1993. Baker said an education reform bill being passed this legislative session is very likely.