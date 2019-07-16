Gov. Baker speaks out against President Trump’s recent controversial tweets

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – President Donald Trump is facing major backlash after what some are calling racist tweets.

Now Governor Charlie Baker is speaking out. The president tweeted Sunday night saying that outspoken congresswomen of color should go back to their “broken and crime infested” countries.

All four women are US citizens, and only one of them was born overseas. Many Democrats have come to the congresswomen’s defense, and now Republican Gov. Baker is condemning the tweets.

Gov. Baker said that Trump’s tweets have no place in the general public.

“Tweets like that send a horrid, debilitating, hateful message that there’s just no place for in public discourse,” said Gov. Baker.

It’s not confirmed exactly who the president was referring to, but Representative Ayanna Pressley of Boston was likely one of the four.