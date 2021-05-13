Gov. Baker to meet with feds in Washington, D.C. about mask mandate

BOSTON (WWLP) – Despite the new CDC guidelines guidance on mask-wearing, Massachusetts’ mask mandate is still in effect.

All eyes are on Governor Charlie Baker, he didn’t make an announcement Thursday which means residents in the Commonwealth could still have to wait until August 1 to remove their masks indoors.

In Massachusetts, more than 60 percent of all residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state’s positive test rate and hospitalization rate have been on a steady decline for months now but Gov. Baker has said he’s still looking at the public health data before making any final decisions.

“I think the question with respect to indoor around masks is going to be a function of both the public health data and vaccination rates,” Baker said.

The governor is scheduled to travel to Washington D.C.Thursday to meet with federal health officials.

At this point, there is no word on his plans to lift the indoor mask mandate but he has said several times that he’s willing to move up the August 1 deadline, as long as our public health data indicates that it’s safe to do so.