Granville town election being held Monday

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in the western Hampden County town of Granville will head to the polls on Monday for their annual town election.

While residents will be voting on several town offices, including moderator, town clerk, and the school committee, the only contested race on the ballot is for a seat on the Selectboard, where incumbent Nicole Berndt is being challenged by Robert Beckwith.

In-person voting will be held at Town Hall, located at 707 Main Road, between the hours of 12:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M.