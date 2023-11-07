GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner is running for a second four-year term in office, and is being challenged for re-election by Precinct 3 City Councilor Virginia “Ginny” Desorgher.

Wedegartner was first elected in 2019 and had previously been the longtime chair of the city’s planning board. Desorgher has served on the Planning Board and Commission on Disability Access in addition to the City Council.

There are also contested races for City Council At-Large, School Committee, Assessor, and Trustee of the Jennie L. Bascom Education Fund.