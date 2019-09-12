Guns, impeachment in focus on capitol hill

(NBC News) – President Trump is expected to outline his position on potential gun control legislation by the end of the week.

Senate Republicans have been waiting for the president’s input before moving forward with any legislation.

Mr. Trump is expected to review options and decide what gun laws he’d support. Those include expanding background checks to Internet sales and gun shows, grants for state red flag laws, and tougher penalties for people who buy guns for someone else.

Meanwhile, the House Judiciary committee votes on rules Thursday that would govern possible impeachment hearings.

The rules up for a vote would allow lawyers to question witnesses and allow the president’s attorneys to ask and answer accusations.

