Hadley, South Hadley holding town elections Tuesday

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in two other western Massachusetts towns will be voting Tuesday. Town elections are scheduled in Hadley and South Hadley.



South Hadley residents will be deciding on contested races for Selectboard, School Committee, Board of Health, and Municipal Light Board. There are also contested races for town meeting member in some precincts.



In Hadley, there are no contested races on the ballot, but there is a ballot question on whether to move the annual town election from April to May, so that it falls after the annual town meeting.



South Hadley voters can cast their ballots at South Hadley High School from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

In Hadley, polls are open from 9:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Hadley Senior Center on Middle Street.