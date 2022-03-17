BOSTON (SHNS) – Attorney General Maura Healey’s campaign for governor will be captained by Elizabeth Warren alum Jason Burrell, who is taking a leave of absence from his job as a litigation attorney at Mintz to become campaign manager for the Democratic frontrunner in 2022.

Burrell worked on Warren’s first campaign for U.S. Senate in 2012 and later worked as regional director and special assistant in the senator’s office. He joins a campaign that is flush with cash after reporting more than $4.26 million in the bank at the beginning of March. “

We’re going to win this election by getting out into communities across the state, meeting people where they are, and talking about our vision to move Massachusetts forward,” Healey said in a statement announcing Burrell’s hiring. “I’m confident that Jason’s strong organizing background and commitment to community-building make him the right person to lead this grassroots movement to victory.”

Burrell is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Northeastern University Law School, and served on the board of directors of Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign. The race for governor is entering a new phase as the Democratic Party caucuses to elect delegates to the June convention are now over, and campaigns will begin to focus on persuading uncommitted delegates and appealing to the broader electorate. Healey faces competition in the Democratic primary from Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, who like Healey lives in Boston.

Healey’s campaign also said it recently added Marcela Castillo and Maureen Kelledy to the field team. Castillo has worked as field director for Beatriz Gómez-Mouakad’s campaign for Somerville Ward 5 city councilor and Mary Cassesso’s bid for mayor of Somerville, while Kelledy has ties to the attorney general after working as field director for Healey’s 2018 reelection campaign.

So far, Healey is relying on a mix of paid staff and longtime advisors and consultants to guide her campaign, including strategist Mindy Myers, who helmed Warren’s first Senate run, and Melwood Global.