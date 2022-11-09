ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Kathy Hochul will become the first woman in history to be elected Governor of New York State. As of the end of Election Day, the incumbent Hochul and her running mate Antonio Delgado had 55% of the vote to their opponents Lee Zeldin and Alison Esposito, who had 44%.

Hochul was Lt. Governor but ascended to the Executive Mansion when Andrew Cuomo resigned in August 2021.

For the second consecutive Congressional election, the Oneida County Board of Election experienced issues that held up the results of New York’s 22nd Congressional race. Early in the evening of Election Day, the Oneida County Board of Elections acknowledged that they were having technical issues. It was believed that the only numbers they were releasing were early voting tallies. The board commissioners had told Eyewitness News reporter Shelby Pay that 42,091 votes had been cast. But, as of midnight, reported results showed dramatically lower numbers than 42,091.

Eyewitness News went to Union Station to check with the Board of Elections on the status of the results and the cause of the delay. The building was locked preventing access to the board’s offices.

After midnight, a new set of numbers were released on the county’s website. Those results showed a strong night for Republicans, including a very tight Assembly race.

The results from Oneida County seemed to have moved the needle for Republican Brandon Williams in the 22nd Congressional race. Democrat Francis Conole had held a tenuous lead well into Tuesday night. Fresh results out of Oneida County turned that lead around. As of 2:00 am Wednesday, with 71% of the District reporting, Williams held a 7,721 vote lead. Williams was carrying Oneida County by more than 18,000 votes.

In the 119th Assembly race, incumbent Democrat Marianne Buttenschon held a lead of less than a 1,000 votes over Republican John Zielinski.