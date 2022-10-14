HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke City Clerk was at the local high school Friday to encourage students to register to vote.

People 18 and up can register for this upcoming election and 16 and 17-year-olds can pre-register. Brenna Murphy McGee is the City Clerk. She said it’s important for the younger generation to know they are eligible to make their voice heard.

“It’s important for them to realize that their voices do matter and some of our local elections really do impact the day-to-day operations of our schools, our city, the state of Massachusetts in general.” Brenna Murphy McGee City Clerk, Holyoke

The deadline to register to vote is October 29 which you can do online, at your local election office, or by mail.