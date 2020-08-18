Holyoke City Councilor Libby Hernandez calls for censure of colleague Michael Sullivan over comments on Morse

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke City Councilor Libby Hernandez is calling on her fellow councilors to censure colleague Michael Sullivan over his public comments regarding Mayor Alex Morse; comments she says took advantage of “innuendo and homophobic tropes.”

Last week, Sullivan had proposed initiating a recall process against Morse over allegations of inappropriate behavior made by the College Democrats of Massachusetts. Days later, Sullivan called for the city’s personnel director to hire a lawyer to conduct an investigation into the mayor, and said that Morse should resign from office.

Morse has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and says the allegations are part of a political smear timed weeks before the state primary, where he is facing incumbent Congressman Richard Neal for the Democratic nomination in the 1st Congressional District.

In a news release sent to 22News, Hernandez called the allegations against Morse “fabricated,” and says the Council needs to disavow statements made by Sullivan and other members.

“Councilor Sullivan publicly commented on the fabricated allegations, taking advantage of innuendo and homophobic tropes to claim Mayor Morse should resign for his ‘abhorrent behavior,’ baselessly speculating he used his ‘power and position as mayor and candidate for Congress to engage in sexual activities with teenagers on college campuses,'” Hernandez wrote.

She also cited a statement released days ago by the LGBTQ Victory Fund (a group that has endorsed Morse), which says Sullivan’s words had appealed to “homophobic stereotypes about gay men as pedophiles.”

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli spoke with Sullivan on Tuesday, who said of Hernandez: “she’s entitled to her opinion.” He added that her statement on his comments are no different from the Victory Fund’s statement or those of other LGBTQ groups.

Hernandez is now requesting that the City Council put three items on its agenda for its September 16 meeting: a censure of Sullivan, a call for Sullivan to issue an apology, and a call for Sullivan, as well as Councilors David Bartley, Linda Vacon, and Howard Greaney to retract their endorsement of a petition to begin an investigation.