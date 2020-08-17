Holyoke city councilor to file order calling for formal investigation of Mayor Alex Morse

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke City Councilor Mike Sullivan announced Sunday evening a file will be ordered calling for the formal investigation of Mayor Alex Morse.

In a news release sent to 22News, Sullivan said he will be filing an order for city council to launch a formal investigation into the actions of Holyoke Mayor and 1st Congressional District candidate Alex Morse.

Earlier this month, the University of Massachusetts Amherst launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior against Mayor Morse during his time as a lecturer at the school.

Sullivan said in part, “I am calling for the city’s Personnel Director to proceed immediately to hire outside counsel to conduct a formal investigation of Mayor Alex Morse.”

Sullivan concluded by saying that Morse should resign from his position immediately.

You can read Sullivan’s full statement here: