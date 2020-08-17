Holyoke city councilor to file order calling for formal investigation of Mayor Alex Morse

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke City Councilor Mike Sullivan announced Sunday evening a file will be ordered calling for the formal investigation of Mayor Alex Morse.
In a news release sent to 22News, Sullivan said he will be filing an order for city council to launch a formal investigation into the actions of Holyoke Mayor and 1st Congressional District candidate Alex Morse.
Earlier this month, the University of Massachusetts Amherst launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior against Mayor Morse during his time as a lecturer at the school.
Sullivan said in part, “I am calling for the city’s Personnel Director to proceed immediately to hire outside counsel to conduct a formal investigation of Mayor Alex Morse.”
Sullivan concluded by saying that Morse should resign from his position immediately.
You can read Sullivan’s full statement here:
I am calling for the city’s Personnel Director to proceed immediately to hire outside counsel to conduct a formal investigation of Mayor Alex Morse. We will solicit support and input from the State Ethics Commission and State Attorney General’s Office. Because Morse was on the city payroll, his actions have created substantial potential liabilities to our city. In addition we need to determine if the Mayor acted inappropriately towards employees, contractors, or such related parties of the City of Holyoke.
Formal investigations of Morse by the University of Mass and the State Democratic Party have been launched. The City Council must act immediately, as these investigations may produce testimony that could expose the city to substantial liability. The Council must fully understand the potential liability to our city, and what resources we may be called upon to provide.
Morse has been absent form City Hall while on the city’s payroll for much of the last year. Neglecting his job as mayor of Holyoke while running for Congress has been negligent enough. Violating our city’s Zero Tolerance Policy for Sexual Harassment and Abuse of Power while on the city’s payroll has created potentially substantial liability. Morse should resign immediately – his actions have proven to be a train wreck for our city.Mike Sullivan, Holyoke City Councilor at Large