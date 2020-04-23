Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse announces plans to tackle climate change

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse announced his plan to combat climate change as part of his congressional campaign.

Mayor Morse felt that Earth Day was the perfect time to explain how he plans to preserve the environment. Some of his points include investing in renewable energy like wind and solar and holding polluters accountable for their actions.

He said that tackling climate change could help solve a number of problems.

Morse told 22News, “Climate change isn’t a single issue or just about the climate but there is so many related issues, without tackling climate change it will be difficult for us to tackle any other issue that’s important to our community.”

His opponent Congressman Richard Neal also celebrated Earth Day by visiting the Springfield Materials Recycling Facility.

Congressman Neal said the plant has recycled tons of trash and it’s taken pressure off the landfills.