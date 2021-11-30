Holyoke Mayor Garcia to reveal transition team

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Newly elected Mayor Joshua Garcia will present his transition team to the public for the first time Tuesday evening.

The 14-person team is lead by current Director of the Holyoke Office of Planning and Economic Development Aaron Vega. It was formed on November 15th with the goal of establishing a set of Advisory Councils for the mayor.

It will dissolve by the end of the year, but those Advisory Councils they create will remain active to ensure the community is involved in the mayor’s deliberations. A preliminary list of those councils is expected Tuesday.