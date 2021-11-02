Holyoke mayoral election preview

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – In Holyoke, Blandford Town Administrator Joshua Garcia is running against City Councilor Michael Sullivan for a four-year term as Holyoke’s mayor. It’s an open seat after longtime Mayor Alex Morse left office earlier this year to become town administrator in Provincetown and acting Mayor Terry Murphy is not running for a term of his own.

Holyoke mayoral debate on 22News

There are also multiple contested City Council races in Holyoke, with four incumbent at-large councilors running for re-election. There will be at least two new councilors at-large, even in the event that all incumbents are re-elected, as Sullivan and Rebecca Lisi (who came in 3rd in the preliminary election) vacated their seats to run for mayor.

In addition to the four incumbents, there are seven other candidates running for the six at-large seats on the council. There are open seats for City Council in Wards 1 and 4, with incumbent councilors in Wards 3, 5, and 6 facing challengers. The only wards where there are no contested council races are Wards 2 and 7. On the School Committee side, there is a contested race for a single open seat on the School Committee at-large. There are also contested races for School Committee in Wards 4 and 7.

Polling hours in Holyoke are being held from: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.