Holyoke Rep. Aaron Vega not running for re-election

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke State Representative Aaron Vega has announced that his current term in the Massachusetts House will be his last.

A Democrat, Vega was first elected to the Legislature in 2012 after serving two terms as a city councilor at-large. In his fourth term in the House, he currently serves as the vice chair of the Committee on Technology and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Vega represents the Fifth Hampden District, which includes all precincts in the city of Holyoke. In a statement sent to 22News, Vega says he is grateful for the support he has received in his hometown.

“It is with great admiration for the position of State Representative, as well as the understanding of the ever-changing political landscape of our great city, that I announce today that I will not be running for re-election this year. It has been an amazing journey and honor to be overwhelmingly supported by the voters of the city through four state elections and two local elections,” Vega said.

He also thanked his colleagues and particularly thanked his longtime legislative aide, Patricia Duffy.

“To say these last eight years have been nothing short of inspiring would be an understatement. I have learned so much from so many. I have been in a position to truly help people and I have added a voice to legislation that will not only help Holyoke and western Massachusetts, but people all throughout the Commonwealth.”

“I could never have imagined that this kid from South Holyoke would go on to advocate and represent the Fifth Hampden District in the Great and General Court, but that is what happened. I believe I always had the best intentions to serve the people of Holyoke while in elected office, and I believe that I served with integrity. I listened, I learned, and I advocated for all of Holyoke to the best of my ability,” Vega said.

Vega is married to his wife, Debra, and is the father of three daughters and one son. He said that he is “looking forward to finding my next chapter and continuing to work for the people of Holyoke and western Massachusetts.”

Holyoke voters will go to the polls to determine a replacement for Vega this coming fall. The state primary is scheduled for September 1, while the general election will be November 3.