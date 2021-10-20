How do Americans feel about the previous vs. the current administration?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – What do the national polls say about how people feel about the previous and current administrations?

Quinnipiac University conducted a national poll to find out how Americans feel about the different administrations as well as a variety of issues. The study showed that nearly one year after the 2020 presidential election, 58% of Americans say they do not want to see Donald Trump run for president in 2024.

According to the Quinnipiac University polls:

  • Nearly half of Americans 49% say Trump has had a mainly negative impact on the Republican part while 43% say he has had a mainly positive impact.
  • 51% of Americans think Donald Trump has been undermining democracy since the 2020 presidential election, while 39% think he has been protecting democracy.      
  • A slight majority of Americans, 52% – 41%, say the country is worse off today than it was a year ago.
  • Americans give Joe Biden a negative 37% – 52% percent job approval rating, while 12% did not offer an opinion. Among registered voters, Biden receives a negative 40% – 51% percent job approval rating.  
  • Americans give Democrats in Congress a negative 30% – 60%percent job approval rating. Americans give Republicans in Congress a negative 23% – 65% percent job approval rating.  
  •  38% of Americans say they have a favorable opinion of Joe Biden, while 50% say they have an unfavorable opinion. When asked about their opinion of Donald Trump, 39% of Americans say they have a favorable opinion of him, while 52% have an unfavorable opinion.
  •  Americans say the top three urgent issues currently are:
    • the economy (19%),
    • COVID-19 (16%)
    • immigration (14%)
  • Health care is ranked as the most urgent issue by 10% of Americans, climate change and election laws by 8% of Americans each, racial inequality by 6%, national security and the federal debt by 5% each, and foreign policy by 2% of Americans.
  • Americans are split on building a wall along the border with Mexico as 45% support building a wall, while 49% oppose it.  
  • Among registered voters, 46% support building a wall, while 49% oppose it. That is the lowest level of opposition to building a wall along the border with Mexico since November 2016 when the question was first asked by the Quinnipiac University Poll. The highest percentage of voters opposed to building a wall along the border with Mexico was 64% in 2017.
  • About 6 in 10 Americans (59% – 35%) say they consider what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th an attack on the government.  
  • Roughly 4 in 10 Americans (42%) think former President Trump bears a lot of responsibility for the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, while 15% think he bears some responsibility, 13% think he bears not much responsibility, and 27% think he bears none at all.  
  • As a special congressional committee investigates the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th and has issued several subpoenas to witnesses as part of its investigation, a majority of Americans (56%) say enough is already known about what led to the events of that day, while 40% say they want to hear more information about what led to the events of that day.

