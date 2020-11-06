How long could it take to count all the votes for the Presidential Election?

(WWLP) – There is a fair amount of uncertainty surrounding results in any election, but officials in Michigan and Pennsylvania, two key battleground states, have said full official counts could take several days.

Even once the early and in-person ballots are counted, a significant number of votes could still be outstanding.

Twenty-two states and the District of Columbia allow postmarked ballots to arrive after election day, so the timing will depend on when voters return them.

The increase in mail voting could also lead to more provisional votes cast, increasing the number of ballots counted later.

According to CNN, officials in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state, were prevented from processing those ballots until Election Day, leading to a backlog.

Results are never official until final certification, which occurs in each state in the weeks following the election.

Democrats are more likely to vote by mail this year, so in states where those will be the first type of ballots released, like Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina, initial results could skew in favor of Joe Biden.

As of Friday morning, President Donald Trump has 214 Electoral College votes to Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s 264 as of the latest Associated Press race call of Michigan for Biden.

As of 12:15 p.m. Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania lead grows to 9,681 and the election could be nearing an end as Pennsylvania makes up 20 of the electoral votes which could put Biden well over 270.