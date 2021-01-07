How the D.C. riot could impact America’s future

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congress’ effort to count the Electoral College votes was thrown into chaos and violence Wednesday after pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol.

“To think that someone could breach the United States Capitol – incomprehensible,” said Tony Cignoli, a political consultant. “These are insurrectionists. These are people that need to and have to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There are federal crimes that were broken here by these folks.”

President Trump tweeted during the riot, asking people to “remain peaceful” and “respect the law and our great men and women in blue.”

Political consultant Tony Cignoli told 22News, this riot could have serious implications in the future, like a drop in the stock market or weakening relationships with foreign countries.

“This will cost us for decades,” he explained.

Cignoli said he hopes some good will come from this, and possibly lead the way for both parties to begin to work together in Congress.

“There’s something about being a member of congress, being an American hunkered down in the house chamber fearful for your life,” said Cignoli. “Whether you’re a republican or a democrat, I think this is a wakeup call beyond all belief here. Hopefully this is the kind of thing Joe Biden is able to use now with a Senate majority to really get some work done. There are some good members of the Republican Party that want to see America actually be great again.”