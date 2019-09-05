How Trump plans to pay for $3.6B border wall

(NBC News) We now know who’s paying for President Trump’s Southern Border wall, and it’s not Mexico.

127 military construction projects in 23 states, three U.S. territories and 20 countries are all being delayed to free up $3.6 billion for the wall.

Puerto Rico is losing $400 million, most of which was meant to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Maria. In Utah, Republican senators claim losing $54 million in projects is “undermining military readiness.”

Also delayed: millions in European projects meant to deter attacks from Russia.

