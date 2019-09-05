Breaking News
Sheriff: 10TV chief meteorologist Mike Davis sent, received ‘significant’ amount of child porn
Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian as it moves up coast

How Trump plans to pay for $3.6B border wall

Top Stories

by: NBC's Tracie Potts

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)   We now know who’s paying for President Trump’s Southern Border wall, and it’s not Mexico.

127 military construction projects in 23 states, three U.S. territories and 20 countries are all being delayed to free up $3.6 billion for the wall.

Puerto Rico is losing $400 million, most of which was meant to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Maria. In Utah, Republican senators claim losing $54 million in projects is “undermining military readiness.”

Also delayed: millions in European projects meant to deter attacks from Russia.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2kto96p

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories