BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)– For the second legislative session in a row, a bill that would limit local police cooperation with federal immigration authorities has earned a late-session favorable committee report but still faces a long road to becoming law.

The Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security on Friday reported that the legislation (H 2418 / S 1579), dubbed the “Safe Communities Act” by supporters, ought to pass and sent it to the House for further consideration. The bill, which has drawn fierce testimony over the years and stalled out in the Legislature at least twice before, restricts local and state law enforcement officials from asking about a person’s immigration status and limits their cooperation with federal immigration officials.

Legislative leaders have not signaled plans for floor votes on the bill, but did choose this session to move another major bill sought by immigrant advocates. Over Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto, the Legislature enacted a law making undocumented immigrants eligible to obtain driver’s licenses, a law that opponents want to roll back if they can get a repeal measure on the ballot.

“We are thrilled to see the Safe Communities Act advance one step closer to becoming law,” Elizabeth Sweet, executive director of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, said. “This legislation is a public safety and public health imperative, and that’s why it has widespread support from health care providers, law enforcement, immigrant leaders and advocates, the business community and more.”

The same committee gave a substantially similar version of the bill a favorable report last session, too, but it did not rise to the top of the priority list for legislative leaders as that two-year lawmaking cycle came to an end. Backers have said that limiting local police departments’ ability to cooperate with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement would help immigrants feel safe seeking needed medical care, a point that was made repeatedly during the pandemic.

Gov. Charlie Baker has previously said that local communities should be able to make their own decisions and that he would not sign the bill if it reaches his desk. That means that the Democrats who hold supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature would have to ensure that they have veto-proof margins in favor of the bill if it is to become law over Baker’s objections