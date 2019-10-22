Impeachment: Former Ukraine ambassador testifies

(NBC News) Former Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor testifies before Congress Tuesday as the impeachment inquiry continues.

Taylor texted “I Think It’s Crazy To Withhold Security Assistance For Help With A Political Campaign” to a colleague as President Trump was threatening to withhold Ukraine military aid.

Lawmakers want to know why.

“He’s an incredibly respected diplomat, who’s at the center of the President’s effort to persuade a foreign leader to interfere in an American presidential election,” says House Foreign Affairs Committee member Rep. David Cicilline.

