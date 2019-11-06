Impeachment Inquiry: Testimony continues

(NBC News) David Hale, the State Department’s third highest ranking official, appears before House impeachment investigators Wednesday. He’s expected to testify as to why the State Department didn’t publicly defend the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine as she was forced out of her job.

His appearance comes on the heels of a stunning reversal the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union changing his testimony.

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, now says there was a quid pro quo in Ukraine, testifying he told a Ukrainian official that U.S. military aid would likely be held up until the country publicly announced investigations that would help President Trump politically.

Sondland changed his testimony after multiple career diplomat witnesses contradicted his last statement.

Ambassador Sondland also testified that he thought efforts by the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son Hunter were “improper.”

Sondland was a major Trump donor before being appointed E.U. Ambassador and previously testified that President Trump told him “I want no quid pro quo. I want Zelensky to do the right thing.”

The president’s allies are dismissing all the witness testimony, insisting Mr. Trump did nothing wrong in his July call with Zelensky that’s at the heart of the investigation.

