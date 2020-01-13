Impeachment moves forward

(NBC News) After a three week impasse, the impeachment of President Trump is moving forward this week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to release the articles of impeachment to the Senate, triggering the start of a trial.

The president, meanwhile, is pushing to dismiss the articles outright, tweeting a trial “gives the partisan Democrat witch hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have.”

Many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial based on the no evidence, no crime, read the transcripts, “no pressure” Impeachment Hoax, rather than an outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have. I agree! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Republicans are slamming Speaker Pelosi for delaying the process after moving quickly to impeach.

The speaker had hoped to pressure Republicans into allowing new evidence and witnesses, and while there’s still no agreement, former National Security Adviser John Bolton has come forward to say he’s willing to testify.



Pelosi meets Tuesday with fellow Democrats to talk strategy. They’re expected to vote this week on who to name as managers, effectively the prosecutors in the Senate trial.

Pelosi will then send the articles to the Senate and Chief Justice John Roberts will preside over the trial, though with limited power.

