Impeachment question roils Massachusetts delegation

Political News

by: Associated Press

 Members of Massachusetts’ all-Democratic congressional delegation are taking different approaches to the question of whether Congress should begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The most prominent supporter is Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the first presidential candidate to call for Trump’s impeachment. Rep. Seth Moulton, who is also running for president, has also called for impeachment hearings to begin immediately.

Rep. Jim McGovern said Congress should open a formal inquiry to see if articles of impeachment should be filed. Rep. Ayanna Pressley also supports impeachment.

Those urging a more cautious approach to impeachment including Sen. Edward Markey and Reps. Stephen Lynch, Joe Kennedy, Katherine Clark and William Keating.

No members have said they oppose impeachment.

Pressure has increased on Democrats following comments this week by special counsel Robert Mueller.

