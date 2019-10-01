Impeachment scope widens

(NBC News) A wave of new developments and revelations are adding to the expanding scope of the impeachment inquiry focusing on President Trump.

The House Intelligence Committee has issued a subpoena targeting Rudy Guiliani, ordering the president’s personal attorney to produce any documents related to his work in Ukraine.

Guiliani has admitted he asked a Ukrainian prosecutor to investigate the activities of former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter.

Giuliani said Monday he hadn’t made a decision on whether to comply with the subpoena, stating it was part of a “partisan witch hunt.”

It was also revealed Monday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on the controversial call between President Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which President Trump asked for a “favor”…again bringing up an investigation of the Bidens after Zelensky asked about purchasing missiles to help in his country’s fight against Russian-backed forces in Crimea.

In another startling revelation, the Justice Department confirmed that President Trump asked Australia’s prime minister to investigate the circumstances surrounding the origin of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and the Trump campaign’s possible involvement.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2mGLeUo