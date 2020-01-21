Impeachment Showdown: Will witnesses be called?

Breaking News
Political News

by: NBC's Tracie Potts

(NBC News)  The impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump begins Tuesday.

President Trump, speaking from Switzerland this morning, once again dismissed the allegations against him.   

“The other is just a hoax, it’s the witchhunt that’s been going on for years and frankly it’s disgraceful,” he said.

The trial will begin with a last minute effort to dismss unlikely but new rules delaying a vote on witnesses.

“A trial where there’s no evidence, no existing record, and no new evidence, no witnesses, no documents, that’s not a trial at all, it’s a cover-up,” Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says of the proposed rules.

In a 200 page filing, the president’s legal team asks the senate to speedily reject what they call a “brazenly political” attempt to remove President Trump from office. 

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/37eDwCZ

