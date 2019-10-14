Impeachment testimony continues

(NBC News) Fiona Hill will face questions from Congress Monday.

Until August she was President Trump’s top adviser on Russia and Europe.

A source familiar with her testimony tells NBC she’ll tell Congress that President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Guiliani, and European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland went around the National Security Council to create their own policy.

They’re accused of pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Text messages suggest promises of a White House visit, while President Trump threatened to withhold aid in a phone call with Ukraine’s leader.

At least two other officials are set to testify this week, despite a White House lawyer insisting the administration won’t cooperate.

